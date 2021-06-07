Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $18.02 Million Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $18,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $37.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.31 million. Research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $245,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,328. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

