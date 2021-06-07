Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $16.71 Million Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 542,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,269 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $16,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC opened at $29.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $216,212.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,905.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,240,347 shares of company stock valued at $39,410,054. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

