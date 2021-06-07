Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 21,262 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $18,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth $81,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SILK. Citigroup cut their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $44.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The company had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $33,765.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $582,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,552,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,059 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

