Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will announce $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 264.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

NYSE:PAG opened at $81.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.06. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $93.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823. 44.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 56,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

