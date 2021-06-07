PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Sells $28,266.48 in Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $19.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 696.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

