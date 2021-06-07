PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Alan Dale Sells 448 Shares

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Alan Dale sold 448 shares of PayPoint stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total value of £2,710.40 ($3,541.15).

Alan Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PayPoint alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Alan Dale bought 21 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.72) per share, with a total value of £124.11 ($162.15).

Shares of LON PAY traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 609 ($7.96). The company had a trading volume of 47,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,475. PayPoint plc has a 52 week low of GBX 483 ($6.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 774 ($10.11). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,764.28. The stock has a market cap of £418.12 million and a PE ratio of 19.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. PayPoint’s payout ratio is 1.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAY shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on PayPoint from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.