Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,324 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Paycom Software accounts for about 2.7% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Management owned 0.18% of Paycom Software worth $39,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,544,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 93,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 79.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 94,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,839,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $318.30. 275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.87 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.43, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.94.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

