PAYCENT (PYN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $328,500.78

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $328,500.78 and approximately $721.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 171.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00074934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00026972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.12 or 0.01043413 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,518.59 or 0.09919259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00053351 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

