Particl Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,182.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last seven days, Particl has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Particl coin can now be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00003815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a total market cap of $13.34 million and approximately $8,182.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00009804 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00015189 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.91 or 0.00596435 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,820,050 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,031 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

