Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after acquiring an additional 676,481 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,089,000 after buying an additional 273,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $411,979,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,221,000 after purchasing an additional 528,408 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $98.21 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $98.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

