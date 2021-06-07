Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.21.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $311.01 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $330.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.93.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.