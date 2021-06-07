Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 134 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.60. 11,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,118. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.52. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,819.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,486 shares of company stock worth $22,409,341. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.57.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.