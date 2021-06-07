Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,184 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,229. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.34. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Compass Point increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,013 shares of company stock valued at $311,959 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

