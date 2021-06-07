Palouse Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,727 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the quarter. HP makes up about 2.0% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in HP by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in HP by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,663 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $1,293,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 143,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,886,701. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.