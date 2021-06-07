Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

NYSE PM traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $97.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.31. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

