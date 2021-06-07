Palouse Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 2,282.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,697,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $141,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,878 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Comcast stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.74. 371,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,922,148. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $259.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

