Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 734 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $249.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.64. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.38.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

