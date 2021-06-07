Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $418,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $271.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $190.24 and a one year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

