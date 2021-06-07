Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 361 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,555,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,950,000 after buying an additional 640,605 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,809,000 after buying an additional 611,524 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after acquiring an additional 531,754 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $63,182,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

MSI opened at $209.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.38. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $211.71.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

