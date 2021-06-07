Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Brokerages expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to post sales of $70,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80,000.00 and the lowest is $50,000.00. Otonomy posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year sales of $220,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90,000.00 to $320,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $350,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 22,255.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.02%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OTIC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTIC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market cap of $134.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.33. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,411,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 230.8% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 23.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,856,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after buying an additional 925,551 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,235,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,708,000. Institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

