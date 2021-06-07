Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Trading Up 11.3%

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)’s share price traded up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. 101,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,028,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 in the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 64.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

