ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.17

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.17 and last traded at $55.05, with a volume of 124712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.95.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.76.

Get ONEOK alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.29.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in ONEOK by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 418,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in ONEOK by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.