ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.54. ON Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 308.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Summit Insights downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

ON stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.68. 203,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,819,042. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.03.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,248 shares of company stock worth $2,400,362. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,464,000 after acquiring an additional 147,125 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,290 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $295,803,000. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,480,000 after buying an additional 931,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,791,000 after buying an additional 290,287 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.