Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Shares Gap Down to $26.72

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.72, but opened at $26.16. Oasis Midstream Partners shares last traded at $26.28, with a volume of 195 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.80.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 35.24%. The company had revenue of $100.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

