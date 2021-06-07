NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will report $2.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.57 billion and the highest is $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year sales of $10.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.46 billion to $10.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $11.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NXP Semiconductors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Barclays boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,920 shares of company stock valued at $14,442,911 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,586,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,612. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $102.36 and a 52 week high of $216.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.