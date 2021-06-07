NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the computer hardware maker on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

NVIDIA has a payout ratio of 6.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $13.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock opened at $703.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $596.64. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $347.43 and a fifty-two week high of $706.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVIDIA’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $659.83.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at $58,289,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,614 shares of company stock valued at $58,603,115 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.