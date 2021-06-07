Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,713 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 962,554 shares.The stock last traded at $81.49 and had previously closed at $80.95.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $192.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.76.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.