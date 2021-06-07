Northeast Investment Management Has $1.49 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $112.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $198.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.53.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

