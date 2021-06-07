Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 20.2% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 9.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $242.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.30. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $164.51 and a 12-month high of $261.43. The company has a market capitalization of $172.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

