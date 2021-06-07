Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.18.

NYSE:SYK opened at $251.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

