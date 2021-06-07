Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Trims Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 112,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 870,488 shares of company stock worth $23,207,401 over the last ninety days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invesco stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $29.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.91.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.54.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

