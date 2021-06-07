Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 8,412 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,412 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 30.0% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 110,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,446 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Discovery by 56.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in Discovery by 5.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 529,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,540,000 after acquiring an additional 26,748 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Discovery by 4.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Discovery by 135.1% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 70,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 40,550 shares in the last quarter. 56.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on DISCK shares. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $29.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

