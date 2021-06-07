Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,474,000 after purchasing an additional 119,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEC opened at $71.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.17. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $74.92.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XEC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.52.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

