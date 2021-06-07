Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $404,000 Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 91.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.