Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $342,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after acquiring an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $494.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $219.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $404.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $514.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

