Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Cuts Position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,696 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QID. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $8,254,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $9,061,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $537,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $1,373,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $1,013,000.

NYSEARCA QID opened at $23.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.00. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.48.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

