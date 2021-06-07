Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $304.76 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.17 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.13.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

