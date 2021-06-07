New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 22,550 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 22,550 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $134,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $279.30 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $166.00 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.52.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

