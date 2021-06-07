New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 16,000 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 989,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.31% of Marriott International worth $146,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 990.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 129.5% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 67,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 37,836 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $142.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $80.26 and a one year high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.13 and a beta of 1.89.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,153 shares of company stock worth $2,311,749. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.79.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

