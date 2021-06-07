New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $159,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Lam Research by 17.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $655.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $626.55. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $274.51 and a 52-week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

