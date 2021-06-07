New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 538,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,981 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $109,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $1,348,000. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 166.1% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DG opened at $206.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.86.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on DG shares. Evercore ISI raised Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.42.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.