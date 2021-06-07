New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 8,647 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,535,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.27% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $171,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE opened at $112.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $121.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.