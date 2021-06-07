New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Position Lowered by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

