New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to post $145.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.40 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $115.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $583.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $582.40 million to $585.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $613.19 million, with estimates ranging from $533.18 million to $693.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Shares of NRZ traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 247,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after buying an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 30,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

