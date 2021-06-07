Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35, a PEG ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

