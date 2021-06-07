Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 1,008 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 30.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

ASND opened at $130.36 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $119.11 and a 52-week high of $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.19.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.86.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

