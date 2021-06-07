Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $643,000 in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 6,248.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $60.51 on Monday. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.66 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.01.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

