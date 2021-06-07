Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $754,000 Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

ZNGA opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 20,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $208,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,659.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $650,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 904,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,057. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

