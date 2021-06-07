Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,002 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 14.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 38.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 41,779 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $51.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.90. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.69.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 29,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,154.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,932 shares of company stock worth $1,571,673. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

