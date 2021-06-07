Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $2,926,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210,238 shares in the company, valued at $480,545,230.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $326,616.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 557,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,832,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,873,065 shares of company stock valued at $473,160,704. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $60.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

